Looking for spacers from alternative material

notarat
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2010
- Messages
- 2,344
I have a Creality CR6 Max and I removed the bed to add insulation. Noticed that the spacers were deformed, either from being screwed down too tightly or from heat cycling. Or both.
I would like to find spacers using an alternative material to prevent deformation.
Any suggestions? McMaster Carr has some different materials but $4 per spacer is robbery
I would like to find spacers using an alternative material to prevent deformation.
Any suggestions? McMaster Carr has some different materials but $4 per spacer is robbery