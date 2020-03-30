Looking for something like the J5040-ITX, but available now

I really want to build my new NVR/NAS box using the Asrock J5040-ITX board, but it hasn't been released yet. Can you guys help me find the next best option that would have equivalent or better performance without breaking the bank? I'm less concerned about the power draw, but keeping it low would be helpful. Must have minimum 4x SATA ports, and a 5th SATA if there is no M.2 available for the OS drive.



I've been wondering about some of the cheaper AMD processors, but I don't know how well some of them compare.