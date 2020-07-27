Looking for some quality Hard drives to update my laptop

So my current laptop has two NVME Slots as well as a bay for a 2.5” Drive (HDD or SSD). Note that one NVME slot has the wireless card in it.

1 of the NVME Slots are used at 1TB.

Can you guys post some quality Drives (Links), that I can look at.

I can buy to add to my laptop within $200 per device?

Would like another 1 - 3 TBs. for NVMe

And 1 - 3 TBs for 2.5" SSD.

I am still learning about this stuff, if you can tell me the difference between NVMe vs NVMe wireless vs 2.5" SSD. That would be cool to. I am more so interested in quality brands for good pricing though.
 
