I'm level 29, and man I just get torn to shreds sometimes in the street just trying to get to the next safe house. Anyone else interested in giving me hand? It seems that this has gotten progressively harder even though I'm rocking all purple/blue gear around my level. From googling it seems the end-game is expected to be played multiplayer so I could use some help. PM me if interested. I'm mostly free after 9:30pm CT