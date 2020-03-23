Looking for schematic atx Jetek L480 power supply circuit ?

power supply atx Jetek L480 measures 7volt violet wire and 5volt green wire, I have checked the feedback circuit to remove all the new replacement (photocall, diode zener, TL341, 3-pin lights, even resistors increase the value or decrease The value before and after the photometer and the corrective lamp of purple wire voltage still produce a voltage of about 7volt) but the output of purple wire is 7volt, the remaining wires are only 7volt purple wire, how to lower power The purple wire from 7volt to 5volt ? If any of you have this schematic, please share it with me.