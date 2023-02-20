Looking for recommendations on a TV or Monitor with speakers around 32", THIN

Hey gang, hopefully you can help me out. I'm looking for a vesa TV/monitor with speakers for wall mounting, the side is exposed so I don't want a 3"+ thick solution here, 1" would be ideal. 30-37" being the ideal size, but I could go a little larger.



I've looked all over at TVs and basically it's a $500 Samsung The Frame 32", or a monitor unless any of you know of something else...



TCL 32S327, Samsung N5300, M4500 look too thick too. The Samsung UN32B6000 looked fine but is too old to get, and has huge bezels which I could live with if it was obtainable.



There's a few monitors that could work, the Sceptre VX3276-MHD, ViewSonic VX3276-MHD to name a couple that are close to the specs without a bunch of $. Using a monitor would be less ideal but I can work around the limitations.