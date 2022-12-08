Looking for recommendations for a lower-end ATX case for an AM4 build

I am in the process of building an AM4 system for a buddy of mine and just discovered that his current case will not support a full-sized ATX MB, so now I am case shopping. I've checked out Amazon and was surprised to find a few (apparently) nice lower-end cases for sale in the $50 range. They include offerings from Zalman, Coolermaster, and Rosewill. Looking for any recommendations/lessons learned on lower-end cases that far exceeded your expectations for what you paid for.



Thank you ...