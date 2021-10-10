Looking for recommendation for 64gb DDR4-2666

Feels like it's been a day since I've posted here, but looking for some advice! Per the OP - I'm trying to find some ram for my system. SEEMS like a simple question, although here is the catch - I'm running a Shuttle XPC, with an H-series Intel chipset, so I cannot use XMP profiles. The ram has to be DDR4-2666 in SPD *only*, not XMP.



First I tried Corsair CMK64GX4M4A2666C16 - this got me the 64gb I was looking for, but the DDR 2666 speed was only available in the XMP profiles. Since this chipset mobo can only use the SPD value, the ram ran at only 2133 speed.



Currently I'm running Crucial Ballistix BL2K16G26C16U4B - which checks off the 'DDR4 2666 in SPD' box, but only comes in 32gb (2x16gb) kits. Tried using a pair of those to get 64gb, but they weren't stable.



It's quite difficult to tell, from the companies that have ram listed at these speeds, when they are able to hit this speed only with XMP profile, or whether they have that speed set in SPD!



Any thoughts/recommendations?