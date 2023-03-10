Looking for PSU suggestion: PSU with front/rear intake/exhaust only need apply

So long story short, I just had an Enermax PSU take a dump on me in my Pfsense 2u box. Heard a "zap", smelt the blue smoke, and unit dead. Internet down, boo. Luckily the PSU death didn't take any other components with it. I dropped in an old PC Power & Cooling 470 unit as a temp replacement to get by. Funny that such an old unit can still be in service today...



Anywho, I'm looking for solid recommendations for a replacement (low) power unit (CPU is an E3-1225 max 95w with 8gb RAM and a dual GBe NIC) to get me sorted out. Only real restraint is it kinda needs to be a unit that doesn't have the seemingly traditional 120mm top fan. Instead, b/c 2u chassis, I need a unit with more "classic" 80mm exhaust out the back. Obv the lower the cost the better but I don't want a POS PSU. TIA!