Looking for portable speaker(s) for laptop

My home setup is a cheap soundbar for video conferencing and studio monitors (Edifier S1000) for everything else. What was supposed to be a 2-week visit to family in Vancouver has been extended. I picked up an AORUS 15G with a 3080. I'm happy with everything except for the sound. As I'm not sure how long I will be here I'm hesitant to pick up a set of Edifier R1280T as I would likely need to leave them behind.



For this reason, I've been thinking about a portable speaker: Bose SoundLink Mini II SE (doesn't come with a dock), Sony SRS-XB33, Sonos One, UE Boom 3 ... lots of options.

There is a lot of option and it is not convenient to demo them. Ideally, I want something that I can plug in and forget. I don't think it matters if I connect over Bluetooth. A charging dock would be a plus, but not required.



Will any of these options sound good watching a movie or playing a game in a small room (9ft x 11ft)?