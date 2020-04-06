Looking for people to play with!

Hey!



Anyone would like to play any of these:

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

Serious Sam 3 BFE

GTA V Online

Guns of Icarus

KIlling Floor

Renegade Ops



Add me on steam by entering my Friend Code 21281305



Or just write your ID here or via PM, and I'll add you.

There are many ways to add one another on Steam, so either way, we'll figure something out!



Thanks!