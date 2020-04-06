Looking for people to play with!

Hey!

Anyone would like to play any of these:
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
Serious Sam 3 BFE
GTA V Online
Guns of Icarus
KIlling Floor
Renegade Ops

Add me on steam by entering my Friend Code 21281305

Or just write your ID here or via PM, and I'll add you.
There are many ways to add one another on Steam, so either way, we'll figure something out!

Thanks!
 
