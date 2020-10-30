Looking for PC build recommendations to go with RTX 1080

scrappymouse
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2016
- Messages
- 139
Hello All,
Recently I was given a GTX 1080 card, and this will require me to update my system as I'm currently using a phenom x6 CPU, Essentially I'm trying to get the cheapest build I can that doesn't limit this GPU. I've been out of the hardware game for 10 years so not really sure where to start with this one, any help is appreciated.
Recently I was given a GTX 1080 card, and this will require me to update my system as I'm currently using a phenom x6 CPU, Essentially I'm trying to get the cheapest build I can that doesn't limit this GPU. I've been out of the hardware game for 10 years so not really sure where to start with this one, any help is appreciated.