Looking for Opinions on 3600x or 3800x

No plans to overclock for performance, might tune for efficiency. Primarily gaming, but I keep wanting to dabble more back into 3D rendering (although these days it seems like the GPU can be leveraged more) and maybe even some video stuff. I also do always have something else going on while gaming (dual screens) in terms of multi-asking (I wish reviews would test less lean). Also the elephant in the room with the next console CPUs (Zen 2 8c/16t) and possibly more leveraging of CPUs for physics. 3600x - $175 (game bundle, resale value) - Might need to buy a new HSF. Hearing mixed opinions on the noise profile of the included (downgraded) Wraith Spiral. 3800x - $300 (but possibly no games) - Wraith Prism might be good enough. 3600 is more expensive, and 3700x is <$10 cheaper so they aren't worth considering. I'm not concerned about the up front cost difference but the total cost of ownership over the longer run (eg. resale value a year or so from now to upgrade to Zen 3) and upgrading the HSF.