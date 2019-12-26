Looking for Opinions on 3600x or 3800x

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by limitedaccess, Dec 26, 2019

    limitedaccess

    No plans to overclock for performance, might tune for efficiency.

    Primarily gaming, but I keep wanting to dabble more back into 3D rendering (although these days it seems like the GPU can be leveraged more) and maybe even some video stuff. I also do always have something else going on while gaming (dual screens) in terms of multi-asking (I wish reviews would test less lean).

    Also the elephant in the room with the next console CPUs (Zen 2 8c/16t) and possibly more leveraging of CPUs for physics.


    3600x - $175 (game bundle, resale value)
    - Might need to buy a new HSF. Hearing mixed opinions on the noise profile of the included (downgraded) Wraith Spiral.


    3800x - $300 (but possibly no games)
    - Wraith Prism might be good enough.

    3600 is more expensive, and 3700x is <$10 cheaper so they aren't worth considering.

    I'm not concerned about the up front cost difference but the total cost of ownership over the longer run (eg. resale value a year or so from now to upgrade to Zen 3) and upgrading the HSF.
     
    Bankie

    They'll both perform essentially the same for gaming. You just need to weigh how much 3d rendering you'll be doing and if the few minutes you save on each render is worth the extra money. As for reviewers 'testing lean' GamersNexus has gone over this before; having other apps running basically does nothing to hurt performance unless you're talking about doing some sort of encoding/rendering jobs while you're gaming. Youtube, Discord, AV, etc only use a very tiny bit of CPU time.

    My son has a 3600 and has said that the Wraith Stealth that came with it isn't loud. I would go ahead and budget a decent cooler for either of them though but I hate noise.
     
    tangoseal

    I think the box cooler is incredibly silent.

    I owned a 3600 nonx and couldnt tell the difference in gaming between it and my 3900x and 3960x. No longer own the 3900x. All zen 3k chips are gaming champs.
     
