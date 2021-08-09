Looking for old bug fixing history on Corel word Perfect

there is a bug on Cored Wordperfect since ver. 7 to the ver. X3 that I'm using, in which after you paste some text, and click something, the text disappear, almost as if the software interpret the click as a Re-Do. To prevent it, you have to save often.



I can get WordPerfect X4 really, really cheap. I'm wondering if they fix this bug on Ver. X4.