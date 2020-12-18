Looking for new PC build recommendations for heavy-duty Photoshop work (+ hi-res, hi-color video playback)

Hi,
As a graphics professional, my PCs have mostly served as Photoshop workstations. No games, and only some video rendering, but mostly very high resolution Photoshop projects, which can quickly reach a few GB in size. The most demanding I can see myself becoming is to work on a large PS file on one screen while a wide-gamut ultra hd movie is playing on another. I may also explore more video editing in the years ahead, depending how I take to it. And finally, I do not overclock - ever - so features would be wasted on me.
My current build has served me well for nearly 10 years, with help from this forum. It looks like :
(MB) Asus P6T
(CPU) Intel Core i7 920@2.67GHz
(Display) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
(RAM) 10GB
(Boot) Crucial C300 RealSSD (128GB)
(Other) WD or Seagate IDEs
I was wondering what parts I could realistically save on without it affecting performance too much. Going forward, I was thinking of investing more in the CPU, and less in the video card + motherboard (since I don't overclock). This webpage suggests AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X will give you the best bang for your buck. Not sure how outdated the info is, though. Newegg has it listed at $829 while CanadaComputers is offering it for $629 (a whopping $200 less).
As for the graphics, this webpage suggests the NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti 6GB may be the best graphics card for Photoshop in 2020, though I wonder if that's enough video ram for the resolutions I work in. This conclusion was probably also reached before the new RTX 3000's were released (apparently, an affordable 3060 Ti will be announced on January 12 as well). But given the fact that these cards aren't even in stock anywhere, should I even be giving RTX 3000s any attention?
Any heavy-duty Photoshop users in the house who also know their hardware? I was hoping to keep everything under $2500 if I can (considering what I'm working on right now, almost anything will be a jump up).
PS: Can I just mention what a champ my Crucial C300 RealSSD drive has been all these years? Got it new, back when most of us were still questioning how SSD would carry data long-term, and I'm happy to report that it did not lose or corrupt a single file - not one - since day 1. And it's not even mounted on anything, it's just been hanging from its SATA cable in the case this whole time. Cannot say enough good things about this little gem of a drive. If it wasn't for the size (just 128GB) it would still be as useful as it was then.
jon
Last edited: