Looking for new "good" "cheaper" TV --- the TCL/Hinsense edition...

First little backstory... right now in the house we have 4 TVs.. 3 TCL and 1 Hisense..Living room - TCL 65R625 - 4ish year old - 65incher - ~1000nits - RokuBedroom - Hisense 50H8F - 4ish year old - 50 incher - ~700nits - Android (not google TV)Basement - TCL 43S515 - 5ish year old - 43incher - ~400nits - RokuKids room - TCL 50S555 - 3 months old - 50 incher - ~500nits - RokuThe Roku TVs for now are still getting updates..The Android TV, Hisense dropped support about a year after the TV was releasedLast time we had a TV from any major brands (Sony, LG, Samsung) was probably good 7 years ago, it was LG.Recently, we been having issues with TVs.in the kids room a Hisense 43 inch TV that was 14 months old, completely died, no power nothing, so that got replaced with TCLThe Hisense in the bedroom, WIFI hasn't work for last 3 years or so, have ethernet plugged inNow for the last year or so, sometimes the backlight will be off on part of the screen, turning the TV off and on again few times, will fix that problem for a week or so.Now for the last 3 months the TCL in the living room has started acting up... from time to time there are purple/pink lines/distortion on the bottom section of the TV that flash for few milliseconds and diseaper, these lines can show up every few minutes or sometimes its fine for 30-40 minutes (or longer) with no abnormalities.That 3 TVs, that recently had issues.Because of the recent living room TV issues, I been looking for new TV again...I would need something that bright with 1000nits at minimum, as the living room can get bright...QLED or Mini-LED preferably.Samsung/LG/Sony are priced much higher..I been looking at Hisense 65U7KTCL 65Q750Gagain TCL and Hisense as they are the cheapest...All the newer "higher" end TV have Google TV now instead of Roku, anyone know how is their update suport? My last Hisense TV with Android TV, they cut off support after a year.Any suggestions, had we just had bad luck with TCL and Hisense or are their TVs just crap