Looking for monitor recomendations

So I currently have 2 of thses:I got those in 2014 and I didn't really know much about monitors (still don't). I've been from gaming buddies that the fact I'm still on 60hz hurts their soul. So I'm looking to refresh my monitors, my wife will get these ones or maybe I'll get 2 new monitors and make those our primary monitors and each of us will have one of the PB278Q as our secondaries.I heard ASUS ROG will drop some new monitors this holiday season.I have a 2080Ti and want to get into 4k gaming, I don't have a budget in mind and I don't mind paying for quality.What are the thoughts on best Hz refresh rate to have?Should I go ultrawide?Is 4k not work it and should I stay to 2k and 144Hz+?I'm looking for recommendations on what to pick up, and if I'm forgetting information to help you all answer my questions please let me know.Thanks--Linkz