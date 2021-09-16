Looking for Micro ATX LGA1151 with dual full length PCIe double spaced slots

I'm looking for a plain Micro ATX LGA 1151 mobo with dual full length double spaced slots. Don't need/want RGB, Wifi or any of that. Just need build it Ethernet and HDMI.



The Asus ROG STRIX Z270G GAMING is physically great, but comes with all the crap that I don't need/want.



It will be going in a ThermalTake cube with a pair of water blocked RX480's to make a quiet mining rig / heater for the bedroom this coming winter. I have a Swifttech dual bridge block with a 1.6" pitch, which means I need a MATX board with full length PCIe slots, double spaced.



I want to spend less than $100 and the cheapest I see that Asus Z270 board for on eBay is like twice that. I mean, Z270 came out like in early 2017 as I recall, so boards based on that chipset should be dirt cheap by now, but I guess not!



It seems that triple spaced dual full length PCIe slot MATX boards are a dime a dozen, but double spaced, not so much.