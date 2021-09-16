Looking for Micro ATX LGA1151 with dual full length PCIe double spaced slots

I'm looking for a plain Micro ATX LGA 1151 mobo with dual full length double spaced slots. Don't need/want RGB, Wifi or any of that. Just need build it Ethernet and HDMI.

The Asus ROG STRIX Z270G GAMING is physically great, but comes with all the crap that I don't need/want.

It will be going in a ThermalTake cube with a pair of water blocked RX480's to make a quiet mining rig / heater for the bedroom this coming winter. I have a Swifttech dual bridge block with a 1.6" pitch, which means I need a MATX board with full length PCIe slots, double spaced.

I want to spend less than $100 and the cheapest I see that Asus Z270 board for on eBay is like twice that. I mean, Z270 came out like in early 2017 as I recall, so boards based on that chipset should be dirt cheap by now, but I guess not!

It seems that triple spaced dual full length PCIe slot MATX boards are a dime a dozen, but double spaced, not so much.
 
I'm not seeing anything suitable on eBay right now but I've found the best way to get 1151 boards is to go for the Q170 or Q270 industrial/enterprise boards. The gamer board market is weird - prices bottom out after the next gen launches (I still have a stack of Z170's that I found for $20 each) but once the boards are fully discontinued prices go up, presumably because the supply is not very large and there are always folks looking for exact replacements to keep old systems online.
 
