Looking for Magnetic USB-C Charging Cable with Straight Connector

criccio said: https://www.amazon.com/Griffin-BreakSafe-Magnetic-Breakaway-Chromebook/dp/B01CQTK6GU



Griffin has been making Apple accessories for years, notable brand. Griffin has been making Apple accessories for years, notable brand. Click to expand...

Thank you for the recommendation.It looks like that particular version has been discontinued. Third-party has it at $54.99, which is definitely an Apple move LOL