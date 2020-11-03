Looking for low power, 4k video capable, ubuntu pc

nVidia Jetson Nano: This is what I currently have. It meets all the specs on paper, but support is extremely poor and there is no GUI video player that can play 4k videos (you can use gstreamer for command-line, but leaves much to be desired) Raspberry Pi 4: Also ruled this out since it isn't capable of decoding 4k videos using H.264. It can do some 4k videos as far as I can tell, but that's not really a good solution An old laptop: Does everything I need, but consumes a lot of power and I need this thing to be on 24/7

Can run Ubuntu

Can play most 4k videos using a GUI video player in Ubuntu

Low power consumption

Hi, I am looking for a solution that is low power (sort of like raspberry pi 4), can run Ubuntu, and can play 4k videos using mplayer or such. Here's what I have ruled out:I am out of ideas, any suggestions are welcome. Again, the key requirements are:Please correct me as well if I'm wrong about the Pi 4. My conclusion is based on reading around.Thanks in advance.