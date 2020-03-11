Looking for LG 43UN700-B reviews/info

It's been out in Japan for a few months, and B&H lists it as "coming soon" in the US. There are amazon sellers that will send you one now if you're willing to pay ~$100 shipping. I'm wondering if anybody has seen any hands-on reviews or details beyond the press release from back in November. I'm specifically interested to know if it has a proper RGB subpixel layout, instead of the crappy BGR layout used in almost every other ~40" 4k display. I'm looking to replace my aging 39" seiki, and since I'm using it for 90% productivity, the ability to properly display small text is pretty important.
Thanks.
