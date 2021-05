yeah this is a long shot, but w/e. I remember like 20 years ago finding this Q2 mod called "Drunk & Trippy Blaster" that made the starting blaster do a randomized amount of damage and shoot weird colors, maybe some other comical effects don't totally recall. I thought it would be funny to try and actually play thru the game like that but of course I can't find the mod. Anyone know wtf I'm even talking about?