Looking for insight on keeping current AMD 7950X3D processor or swapping for Intel

Performance wise I think they're close enough.



I'm not happy with Intel and their P and E cores. I've already had issues with my company laptop and VMware consistently grabbing all the E cores. Then with the AMD I wanted to go with the X3D but after looking at some more reviews it seems you're better off getting the non-X3D because only half of the cores have direct access and that can cause issues getting best performance. Whereas the regular 7950 gets a higher clock and all the cores are the same.



The current top of the line shouldn't really matter too much. I know Intel is using a bit more power and they trade blows and benchmarks so maybe the regular 7950 would be the better option?



After getting the AMD set up and spending some time working on it. There's the issue now of the firmware and possible damage or weakening of the CPU with incorrect voltages. I've even seen posts where the new locked down firmware still changes Soc voltage.



I just spent a few weeks picking out an AMD motherboard and ordering that and the CPU and over the weekend putting it together. During all of this I found out that the firmware has been cooking some of the AMD CPUs. I only had mine for a few days before seeing the new safe bios had been released a day or two after my build when I had checked for the most recent one and the new one wasn't listed yet even though it's now listed with that date. So I may be missed it by a few hours.



Anyway, I'm still within my 30-day window and could possibly return the motherboard and CPU and get an Intel motherboard and CPU. I'm not sure if I would be be trading issues in one platform with another.



I also liked it. The idea of the AMD AM5 being new and to just being able to swap in a new CPU for an upgrade.



Not trying to flame any brand but any consensus or thoughtful recommendations would be welcome.