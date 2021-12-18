Looking for input/opinions on upgrade/replacement for 2tb SSHD FireCuda

A

So I'm looking at replacing my 2tb FireCuda SSHD. It's starting to get a little loud at times so better to replace it now before it fails I guess.

I'd like to get another in the same storage size but go SSD be it 2.5" drive or NVME. I'd like to keep it under $180 which might be the harder part.

But what do you guys recommend for the best speed/quality up to that price mark? I do have Microcenter near enough, and online ordering is fine also.

Edit: As a note this is my game/storage drive.
 
