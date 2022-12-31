Looking for help with Logitech Unifying Dongle

jimthebob
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 23, 2013
- Messages
- 802
Sooo long story short, I lost the OG dongle for my Logitech G703 Lighspeed. So I bought the Logitech Unify dongle
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072JW9LT8?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
as I thought it to be compatible. Instead I get this when I try to pair the device
Anyone have any idea or experience with making this otherwise great wireless mouse work with a new dongle?! TIA!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072JW9LT8?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
as I thought it to be compatible. Instead I get this when I try to pair the device
Anyone have any idea or experience with making this otherwise great wireless mouse work with a new dongle?! TIA!