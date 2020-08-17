Looking for help picking a monitor

I have several conditions I need to meet. 32inch absolutely the minimum due to eyesight and would prefer a 39 to 43 inch. It is my feeling that since my $350.00 budget limit won't get squat for a real gaming monitor I will just buy the least bad 4K tv I can find.

I have been using an old Seki 39 inch that is several years old, max frame rate 24fps but it is actually a nice picture. I don't play any twitch freak games so it works fine with Assassins Creed games so far if I set it at 2K res max.

Running it on a 1070TI, 3800X, 570 MB.

So other than the usual "Spend a lot of money" advice, does anyone have any suggestions to get to the largest screen possible and stay at $350.00?