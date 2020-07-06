Looking for help in buying new 27 IPS monitor

Hello everybody,I'm in the market to buy a new 27 IPS,144+hz,2K monitor Coming from acer xb271hu (awful plastic construction) I need something reliable to buy for 2-3 years. Should I buy
LG 27GL83A-B for 380$ or there are any other recommendations or should I wait for something new? Thanks for any help,cheers.
My main pc parts:
9700k
Asus 2080
16gb RAM
970 samsung evo
