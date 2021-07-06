Looking for help for new pc - whats the best value in desktop pc's today?

I used to build my own pc's like most enthusiasts, it was a fun hobby. Then I got busy with life and moved all gaming to consoles, ~5 years I got a Dell XPS on one of their really good sales (which end up costing almost less than parts) and its still running great, but I'm looking to upgrade.



I don't need to game so integrated gpu is what I'd prefer. Since I've been out of touch, my guess is that AMD Ryzen is the better value thes days? It has better perf/dollar (except single core I think?) and much better gfx, correct?



I don't mind building, and I have an old Corsair PSU lying around, though I don't know if its still good enough. Researching/buying parts is fun.



But budget is also a concern. Are there any prebuilts that end up costing same/less? e.g. I looked at Dell's current XPS 8940, it seems to have a worse design internally than my XPS 8700 (its less expandable, worse cooling) but they have had coupons with which you can get a full pc with a modern gpu for $700-1000, and then sell the gpu, which seems to go for $400-500. I have no idea if gpu prices are going up/down though. That seems like a really good deal with compromises of course.





1. Are there any other prebuilts (HP, cyberpowerpc etc) that have really good value, same as buying/building?

2. is this a good time to buy a pc, or should I wait?