Looking for good crossplay and coop games.

Vlad335
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 21, 2001
- Messages
- 529
I game on PC. my game library is EA games and Steam mostly. My BIL has a PS5.
He lives in WV and I am in PA. We would like to play games co-op, preferably playing single-player campaigns. We play Sniper Elite 5 and PGA 2K25 currently and both of these games work really well but looking for some others and not sure what's out there. He cannot afford a PC right now and I am not about to go console.
I had great hopes for Dying Light 2 but no crossplay. Damn! I watched a Youtuber named Stodeh play coop with another friend on PC and that's what we are looking for.
