Looking for Gigabyte X570 Ryzen Memory Overclocking Guide

I have some B-die sticks I've been running at XMP since I got them, but I thought I'd like to try some overclocking to see if there's any measurable performance difference. There are some useful guides floating around about how to use Typhoon Burner and Ryzen DRAM Calculator to figure out which timings to use for your sticks. That's all great, but Gigabyte has done a fantastic job of making it difficult to figure out exactly how to get those timings set in your BIOS.



My X570 bios has two separate sections where I can set memory timings. One is under AMD Overclocking Options and one is not, although not all settings are the same in both areas.



I spent some time trying both, but I couldn't seem to boot with the timings set. I think this is likely due to the BIOS, so I'm wondering if anyone has come across any helpful guides specific to Gigabyte BIOS?



Thanks!