Looking for external amp/dac or soundcard for gaming, which provides surround sound.

Hey guys, I hope you can give me some recommendations. So I currently have a creative ae9 sound card, which I love, but it’s having some issues and I think it’s time to replace it. Im using the philips fidelio x3 which I’m also very happy with. I also had the sound blasterx g6 years ago, which was ok but no where near as good as the ae9. I’m by no means an audio expert so please excuse me if my expectations are unrealistic or don’t make sense.



So I’m looking for an external amp/sac that would be able to give me an experience similar to the ae9, in the price range of around $300. I will accept recommendations over this though. What I felt the ae9 provided was a true surround sound experience. I was able to hear gun shots from across the map and pin point exactly where they were coming from.



I’ll try to make this example make sense. If there was a gun shot to the left of me, I would still be able to somewhat hear on the right ear, and I would be able to pinpoint if it was coming from the west, southwest, or northwest. I’m currently using the headphone plugged directly into the motherboard, and while the audio is still good there seems to be no surround sound. If someone shoots from my left, I only hear on my left side and I can’t tell which direction to my left it’s coming from.



The other thing I love about the ae9 is that it adds and amazing amount of bass, which I can control through the creative studio.



Sorry for the long text, and thanks in advance.