Going to make this into a gaming pc for my youngster; upgrading GPU to GTX1650. The stock PSU is working but pc is about 8yrs old now; only ever used to get online or stream videos. Do you think I'd be ok keeping the stock PSU (350w) won't be used for any extreme gaming, no overclocking etc. Or should I switch it out? If so what would be a decent budget PSU (450w or so) to put in there?