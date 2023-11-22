Looking for cheap stuff. Trying to help a friend in need.

theplaidfad
A while back, I was able to score a great deal on a video card here at Hardforum for a friend in need. This guy has been my best friend for 30 years. Life has been extremely unkind to him in many ways, both medically and financially.
The place where he lives was broken into and the thieves took pretty much anything of value from them, including his PC. I've gathered up more components and I'm looking to fill in the gaps to get him back up and running, so I'm looking for some hot deals.
The only items I'm missing are as follows.
ATX case (I can pick up local 70785)
Motherboard
CPU: something like a 5600x
