Looking for brand named DDR3 2133 mhz 16 gb 2 - 8’s or 1 - 16.

Airbrushkid
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2007
- Messages
- 2,400
Looking for brand named DDR 2133 mhz 16 gb 2 - 8’s or 1 - 16. Cheap please.
Thank you for looking
Thank you for looking
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Switch to any brand named.Looking for brand named DDR 2133 mhz 16 gb 2 - 8’s or 1 - 16. Cheap please.
Thank you for looking