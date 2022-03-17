Looking for best airflow & minimal dust acumulation compromise

V

vlad_8011






Hi. I'm really tired of problems with my RTX 3080 TUF, and currently i'm selling it. Once it get sold i'll buy new case to fit Radeon 6800XT TUF inside. As we all know, those cards neet to be placed horizontally in case to operate in normal temps (not video outputs to the top like in SilverStone Cases).

So currently i'm lookin at case with best thermals and airflow and good anti-dust filtration. What seems to be the best for me seems CoolerMaster HAF-XB (with Demcifles filters set), LianLi Lancool II Mesh Performance or O11 Dynamic Air MINI - but those cases dont have any dust filter and seems to be big unknown in terms of GPU temps. Specially Air Mini, which WAS my number one on wishlist, till i saw GN review.

What i will do with any case in standard layout (components wise) will be blanking PCI slot covers to not let GPU suck dust from outside, so some kind of vents underneath GPU is needed.

Also noted that Mesh II Performance and Air Mini gets better GPU temps without ANY fan under GPU - just vent holes - did anyone tested it with some fan putted there on low RPM?

CPU will have same air tower as it have now, no LC.

So, are there anything worth to note in terms of case choice? Any ideas? Any help is apreciated.
 
V








pendragon1 said:
fractal torrent
Yeah, i tought about it, but PSU position is totally unacceptable for me. Its sucking most of hot air from rest of components, as PSU is second exhaust fan out of 2 in total. Besides its too expensive as for its capabilities. I already have fans (2 x 180mm, 3 x 140mm, 4 x 120mm) so dont need case with fans (i forgot to mention it).
 
pendragon1








vlad_8011 said:
Yeah, i tought about it, but PSU position is totally unacceptable for me. Its sucking most of hot air from rest of components, as PSU is second exhaust fan out of 2 in total. Besides its too expensive as for its capabilities. I already have fans (2 x 180mm, 3 x 140mm, 4 x 120mm) so dont need case with fans (i forgot to mention it).
psu position is fine. exhaust fans arent needed in this case, theres so much airflow they barely make any difference. as per people using them in the torrent thread. which also addressing your psu "issue".
ok but most include fans.
 
V








pendragon1 said:
psu position is fine. exhaust fans arent needed in this case, theres so much airflow they barely make any difference. as per people using them in the torrent thread. which also addressing your psu "issue".
ok but most include fans.
Ok but torrent cost almost same as Silverstone Alta F1 in Poland. Besides that no-one actually checked PSU temps yet, and if I have a choice I want silent PSU than loud PSU. Right now inside my case (Alta F1) I got around 85 degree internal.
 
pendragon1








and? prices change around the world. if psu temps were an issue, GN would have mentioned it. 85 what, F? thats totally normal.
85f=29c and is completely fine. there is no way your case temp is 85C.
 
V








pendragon1 said:
and? prices change around the world. if psu temps were an issue, GN would have mentioned it. 85 what, F? thats totally normal.
85f=29c and is completely fine. there is no way your case temp is 85C.
I see temps of my components, and exhaust is very poor so its somehow near it. I dont want Torrent. Any other case?
 
pendragon1








vlad_8011 said:
I see temps of my components, and exhaust is very poor so its somehow near it. I dont want Torrent. Any other case?
wat? F or C? F is totally normal, C you have serious problems.
you dont seem to understand the design of the case, exhaust fans are not needed. i was already corrected on that by people using the case...
look at a meshify or p500a
 
SeymourGore








I've been using a Meshify 2 the past few months and have been really impressed how well its mesh keeps the dust out.
 
V








Meshify is added to my list (specially compact) and i tought about Corsair 4000D, but i got one lesson from the past - the smaller case, the better temps, and faster termal exchange.

As for torrent i was analyzing air route - and even when there is big positive pressure, PSU fan NEED TO TAKE AIR, and its taking it from hottest point in case (above and on the rear of Air cooler from CPU, which by the way take SOME of air from GPU. Thats worse possible combination, and manufacturers resigned from that design by some reason. For now its new case, problems will appear with time, and i bet its gonna be problems with PSU's.
 
V








SeymourGore said:
I've been using a Meshify 2 the past few months and have been really impressed how well its mesh keeps the dust out.
What GPU do you have, and whats its temps? I had Meshify C in the past, was happy and in contrast to all opinions removing front mesh to clean it was super easy - untill latch on the bottom cracked ;)
 
SeymourGore








vlad_8011 said:
What GPU do you have, and whats its temps? I had Meshify C in the past, was happy and in contrast to all opinions removing front mesh to clean it was super easy - untill latch on the bottom cracked ;)
Not currently near the PC, but it's a hybrid 3080, so probably not the best way to gauge the case's airflow prowess for a GPU.
 
V








Ok, so current list (i'm still looking over internet) is;
- Lancool II Mesh Performance <<<<
- Phanteks P500A<<<<
- Meshify 2 Compact
- O11 Dynamic Air MINI
- Cooler Master HAF XB

2 on the top are best berforming cases for temps & noise levels BUT are typically airflow oriented and doesnt contain dust filter. Yeah i know holes in mesh are small, but there is no single metal mesh that would perform better (for dust catching) that nylon filter. Here torrent shows how it should be made for all cases - non-restrictive front panel, and mostly dust filter are standing in front of fans.

Lancool seems to be winner for now - with price (i can buy roll of dust fitler from China for 65zł (around 15$)). If you know some of cases that arent so famous, let me know. IO'm holding with decision untill RTX will be selled, and this will take some time (in perfect state its on 1325$ if someone's interested). I'll also make sure if current case wont be enough for Radeon, but for 90% it will require different position to work on (in standard layout Alta F1 have same temps as vertically, but its hard to work with).
 
