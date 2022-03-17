Looking for best airflow & minimal dust acumulation compromise

Hi. I'm really tired of problems with my RTX 3080 TUF, and currently i'm selling it. Once it get sold i'll buy new case to fit Radeon 6800XT TUF inside. As we all know, those cards neet to be placed horizontally in case to operate in normal temps (not video outputs to the top like in SilverStone Cases).



So currently i'm lookin at case with best thermals and airflow and good anti-dust filtration. What seems to be the best for me seems CoolerMaster HAF-XB (with Demcifles filters set), LianLi Lancool II Mesh Performance or O11 Dynamic Air MINI - but those cases dont have any dust filter and seems to be big unknown in terms of GPU temps. Specially Air Mini, which WAS my number one on wishlist, till i saw GN review.



What i will do with any case in standard layout (components wise) will be blanking PCI slot covers to not let GPU suck dust from outside, so some kind of vents underneath GPU is needed.



Also noted that Mesh II Performance and Air Mini gets better GPU temps without ANY fan under GPU - just vent holes - did anyone tested it with some fan putted there on low RPM?



CPU will have same air tower as it have now, no LC.



So, are there anything worth to note in terms of case choice? Any ideas? Any help is apreciated.