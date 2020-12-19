Looking for an LCD monitor with VGA and able to support 15k sync

Elf_Boy

To avoid confusion I am hoping to use it with an Apple //gs I am working on as a hobby. I can get a cable that will connect the //gs video to VGA.

Having done a few searches and finding sync modes typically arnt listed I am hoping one of the many experts here will know a good, and not horribly expensive option.

Thank you,

EB
 
