Looking for an inexpensive stand VESA stand to mount monitor above laptop?

I am getting a 24" monitor and Iwould like to mount it above the laptop screen to use as a secondary display. Mainly for Discord, Afterburner graph, ect. The top of my laptop screen is about 11.5 inches above the desk and is 5 inches from the wall. My desk has a full size mousepad so the mount has to be able to clamp over it as well as the desk, the desk is 3/4 inch thick and has a joint going down the middle with a bracket fairly close to the edge so if it is a clamp on style mount I will need to mount it somewhat to the side of the middle of the desk and be able to still have the monitor centered above the laptop. The monitor I am getting has the VESA mount pretty low on the back of the screen, I would like to be able to easily adjust the height of the screen and be able to swivel it 90° but sense the VESA mount is not in the middle it will need to be able to move side to side as well as up and down. I am thinking a jointed arm style mount would be best but the ones I found on Amazon do not really have enough height range to work out.
I am on a pretty tight budget, I am hoping to find something for less then $50.
Thank you in advanced, you all are still the best!
