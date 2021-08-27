Looking for advice: Zotac 3070 and EVGA 3070 Ti are the same price - which do I get?

oblongpolygon
So to my surprise, I've finally found two 3070 cards available in my area! And both are exactly the same price.
Unfortunately, I have no idea which card is better, in their various respects.
My choice is between...
Which card should I get?
Surely, someone can comment on the quality of EVGA cards, vs the quality of ZOTAC cards? Or maybe these cards specifically?
Maybe the following information, about me, will help someone make a recommendation...
Thanks all.
- I do care about build quality - even if it doesn't affect performance, but definitely if it does! Wwhen the 3000 series came out initially, I remember hearing about manufacturers cutting corners, and some of the components on some cards were said to be of a poorer quality, or performed less capably. I want to avoid those sorts of issues. I didn't understand the details though.
- I don't need the extra space which the shorter ZOTAC gives me. I have a SFF PC, specifically a v2 DAN A4 case... but I know both cards will fit.
- Maybe I need to be a bit mindful of heat, given the SFF situation?
- The SFF case is on the desk, and so I do care about noise, and certainly coil whine, which I've experienced before. That said, I normally wear headphones, and probably would be if the GPU is being seriously used - as in gaming.
- I'd like to be able to manually set fan speeds, so as to manage noise. I am definitely bothered by a "cronch" sound I used to hear on another card when its fans spun up, now and then, to manage heat.
- I want a reliable card, something that could last a few years - certainly at these prices. Again, I think this tells me that I care about build quality.
- I don't need the absolute fastest card on the planet, because the most demanding game I own is Doom Eternal. But yes, I do want a new card.
Thanks all.