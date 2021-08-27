Looking for advice: Zotac 3070 and EVGA 3070 Ti are the same price - which do I get?

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC 8GB

EVGA GEFORCE RTX 3070 TI XC3 ULTRA 8GB

I do care about build quality - even if it doesn't affect performance, but definitely if it does! Wwhen the 3000 series came out initially, I remember hearing about manufacturers cutting corners, and some of the components on some cards were said to be of a poorer quality, or performed less capably. I want to avoid those sorts of issues. I didn't understand the details though.

I don't need the extra space which the shorter ZOTAC gives me. I have a SFF PC, specifically a v2 DAN A4 case... but I know both cards will fit.

Maybe I need to be a bit mindful of heat, given the SFF situation?

The SFF case is on the desk, and so I do care about noise, and certainly coil whine, which I've experienced before. That said, I normally wear headphones, and probably would be if the GPU is being seriously used - as in gaming.

I'd like to be able to manually set fan speeds, so as to manage noise. I am definitely bothered by a "cronch" sound I used to hear on another card when its fans spun up, now and then, to manage heat.

I want a reliable card, something that could last a few years - certainly at these prices. Again, I think this tells me that I care about build quality.

I don't need the absolute fastest card on the planet, because the most demanding game I own is Doom Eternal. But yes, I do want a new card.

So to my surprise, I've finally found two 3070 cards available in my area! And both are exactly the same price.My choice is between......and as I say, they are priced exactly the same!Surely, someone can comment on the quality of EVGA cards, vs the quality of ZOTAC cards? Or maybe these cards specifically?Maybe the following information, about me, will help someone make a recommendation...I'd be so immensely grateful for any ZOTAC vs EVGA advice you lot have. Or any 3070 vs 3070 Ti advice. I'm seriously stumped, and so I guess I've logged on to ask for help.Thanks all.