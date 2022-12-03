Looking for advice setting up a phone controlled remote streaming box

Hey folks,



I would like to set up a box, hooked up to my parent's TV that I can pull up remote control of on my phone (from offsite) and start/end a stream for them with no on-site input. I would like to be able to reboot and resume control of the box from my phone as well with automatic service restarts of the remote desktop services. No inputs plugged into the box or any other way to interact with it locally preferred (once it's set up). The box needs to be up and listening for my connection request.



I'm extremely comfortable in windows, moderately so with MacOS and haven't touched a linux distro in at least a decade. I was hoping I could do most of this with a chrome box but not so much I've found. Of the three choices, is a linux box with just a desktop environment, browser and remote software set up my most secure bet? What kind of hardware should I be looking for to handle streaming and the remote software only?





The real problem I'm trying to solve is that my nephews are playing high level high school and (next year) college football and my parents are not in good enough health to make it to most games. We have web based subscriptions to services that stream their games but my parents are impossibly confused and frustrated by tech and I cannot make it to the games and have everything ready for them to press play on the streams every time. I'd like to use my phone to use an app or web service to fire up a streaming box connected to their TV and start that game stream for them to watch. They can handle switching inputs on the TV remote but anything on an ipad or computer and it just all goes to hell.



I've googled it a lot and even ordered and tried an ASUS chrome box which worked great save for the fact that it would not work as the controlled device but worked great as the controlling device. The only thing I'm concerned about it leaving a windows machine on 24/7 listening for a remote request from my phone. Seems like I'm asking for trouble there.



Any help or advice is appreciated. Hope you're all surviving the holidays so far. Thanks for reading.