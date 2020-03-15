Looking for advice on radiators and/or pump

I've been running a 3600x and just upgraded to a 3900x and I'm having a hard time keeping it cool... Running some remnants of an old fluid gaming system including the pump and the upgraded (lol) 360mm radiator in a push pull config... my idle temps are great and have been great running 6 core cpus (1600x, 2600, 3600x) but with this 12 core im seeing temps in ranges I don't really like (upper 80s using handbrake).. I've been wanting to upgrade my radiator for quite some time since what I've researched thus far is my little sp60 pump is more than capable of 450lph which you would think should be enough.. my radiator is 27mm thick so yeah upgrade is needed... I've been looking at a EK EX360... I just don;t want to be disappointed if I've been needing a pump all along... oh yeah block is a aquacomputer Kyros Cuplex so I've got that covered... just really wanting stable temps at 4.5ghz