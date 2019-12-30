Looking for advice on a trade

So, I'm not going to mention the user, because we aren't having any trouble or tension. This isn't a complaint or a rant. I'm just trying to be fair. So I shipped a complete tower and removed the HSF so it wouldn't damage anything. That was packed separately. I had 4 8 GB Corsair DDR3 memory chips, and one isn't working. The buyer wasn't sure if it arrived damaged or if it happened in the reseating, but there didn't seem to be any physical damage...nothing that could be documented through a photo unfortunately. So, of the 32 GB I sent, which was working, only 24 GB is available now. The buyer says they are fine with 24 GB, because it is overkill for the system's use anyway. The buyer is basically yielding to me, so I wanted to see what you all would do. I'm assuming UPS would want documentation and photos showing the damage. I don't know if they would handle a partial claim, like refunding some portion of the insured amount. I was toying around with maybe offering the buyer $25 refunded through PayPal to cover the cost of that one memory chip. I want to be fair to all parties, myself included, so what would you do? Again, I want to stress, the buyer isn't complaining or giving me any issues. He's being cool about it, so I want to be fair in return.