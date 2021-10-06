Looking for Active unidirectional HDMI 2.0 to DisplayPort cable

AceGoober
I am going to order this monitor - Acer Nitro XV272U Pbmiiprzx 27" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS G-SYNC Compatible Monitor, 144Hz from Amazon today. Monitor does come with a HDMI cable but it doesn't state that it is 2.0. I want to have a backup in the event the cable that comes with the monitor isn't all that great.
My Laptop (Acer Nitro AN517-71) has a HDMI 2.0 port as confirmed on Acer's support community.
What I'm confused with is the cable requirements to run from HDMI 2.0 to DisplayPort. I've done a great deal of research it appears I need to a Active, Uni-directional cable yet I haven't found one on Amazon which states HDIM 2.0 to DP. All the ones I've looked at say DP to HDMI 2.0, not the other way around.
[H]elp a Brot[H]er out?
