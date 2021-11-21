Looking for a Window tablet. i3 Surface Go 3 vs i5 One Netbook One Mix 4, Pros/Cons. Secondary mobile device for on the go guy away from wall power.

Already have a MSI GL65 Leopard with a 6 core i7n 10750h with 16GB and 115w 6GB 2060 RTX but run time is around 3 1/2 hours under power saving profiles and looking at a Windows based tablet to complement it.

Used to have a 1st gen i3m with 8GB, a 1GB Radeon 5650, and a spinner HDD, so I'm used to a little sluggishness.

Debating on which 1 to get.



2nd Win device will be for minor PC tasks and retro games, console emulation (GameCube and under), have pen input for solo graphic work and also connected to drawing display tablet. SD slot will be great to store ROMs to switch between secondary and main. Will also have a 10" android tablet for Android gaming, TV watching, and use as a control pad for PC inputs. Might get the Lenovo Xiaoxin with a SD 870 CPU or a weaker CPU tablet.



*Surface Go 3

+Can be just a regular tablet and easier to hold viewing content and drawing on

+Less space in bag

+Cheaper

+Can share a cheap BT KB with Android tablet.

+Cheaper, around 650 USD, not including 1st gen Surface pen that uses AAAA batteries.

-10th gen, less powerful with poorer GPU.

-Fix SSD



*One Mix 4

+Beefy CPU with 11th gen GPU for better gaming.

+includes KB

+Upgradable SSD



-Larger, awkward-ish to hold, takes up more space in bag because I will want a KB for the Android tablet.

-Costs more, around 1.1k for i5 version, not including a pen.