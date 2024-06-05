Looking for a Web browser base email client

Airbrushkid
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2007
- Messages
- 2,460
Howdy,
I already am using Gmail. But want a second email client away from Gmail. Want a Web Base Email Client. Will not use it much at all. But want for a back to Gmail. Gmail is a PIA. They want you to have a back up email in case anything happens. I had a second email Gmail. But never use it for anything. So Gmail shuts it down for inactivity.
Thank you
