Looking for a Sub-$100 pair of speakers to replace my old crappy $35 ones

Cyber Akuma
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2009
- Messages
- 471
My old cheap PC speakers are starting to drive me crazy with how broken the volume control is. Not only is there a lot of static and distortion when I touch it even the slightest amount, but many times it cuts out the left or right speaker or has them at significantly different volumes unless I fiddle with the knob for several minutes trying to get it to form a proper connection.
I am not really that surprised, they are a cheap $35 pair of speakers I bought back in 2012 that were SUPPOSED to be a placeholder until I got a surround setup... which never happened.
These speakers: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0027VT6V4/
So since this volume knob issue is driving me up the wall, I want to replace them with something better.
Mind you, it's not the quality that is the reason I am replacing them (though they were hardly great quality, even my $20 pair of old model Sennheiser HD202s sound much better) but how much of the pain the volume knob has become.
I was hoping to get something similar in terms of design. Namely, a 2.1 system primarily to use with PCs where the satellites are not very big (I currently have them on a shelf behind my monitor, the only place I have any room for them, and the subwoofer is on the floor under the desk), they connect with a 3.5mm jack, and it has a volume knob. I have seen many recommended speaker lists, but nearly none of them have an external volume knob (It would be a pain to reach the volume on either the satellites or subwoofer with how out of the way they are placed) and/or are wireless.
One that I have run into is the Logitech Z407. They are wireless, but apparently can connect by wire. The issue is, it's not clear if you can completely have them wired up or the speakers themselves are still wireless (I do NOT want to have to deal with batteries). And from what I understand, the volume control is wireless-only so that can be an issue in terms of both interference and batteries dying. Truth be told, I wish there was something just like the Z407 but without any sort of wireless capabilities, preferably at a cheaper price because of that too.
Are the Z407 even any good? Or are there any others similar to my current speakers one can recommend for below $100? I still want to upgrade to a surround setup someday, and I do not have room for larger speakers, so I am not looking for anything very expensive, large, or that high-end. I really just want to replace them because of how utterly unusable the volume control knob has become for these things rather than sound quality, and I figured just about any speakers nowadays for under $100 should also sound better than a $35 pair from nearly a decade ago.
I am not really that surprised, they are a cheap $35 pair of speakers I bought back in 2012 that were SUPPOSED to be a placeholder until I got a surround setup... which never happened.
These speakers: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0027VT6V4/
So since this volume knob issue is driving me up the wall, I want to replace them with something better.
Mind you, it's not the quality that is the reason I am replacing them (though they were hardly great quality, even my $20 pair of old model Sennheiser HD202s sound much better) but how much of the pain the volume knob has become.
I was hoping to get something similar in terms of design. Namely, a 2.1 system primarily to use with PCs where the satellites are not very big (I currently have them on a shelf behind my monitor, the only place I have any room for them, and the subwoofer is on the floor under the desk), they connect with a 3.5mm jack, and it has a volume knob. I have seen many recommended speaker lists, but nearly none of them have an external volume knob (It would be a pain to reach the volume on either the satellites or subwoofer with how out of the way they are placed) and/or are wireless.
One that I have run into is the Logitech Z407. They are wireless, but apparently can connect by wire. The issue is, it's not clear if you can completely have them wired up or the speakers themselves are still wireless (I do NOT want to have to deal with batteries). And from what I understand, the volume control is wireless-only so that can be an issue in terms of both interference and batteries dying. Truth be told, I wish there was something just like the Z407 but without any sort of wireless capabilities, preferably at a cheaper price because of that too.
Are the Z407 even any good? Or are there any others similar to my current speakers one can recommend for below $100? I still want to upgrade to a surround setup someday, and I do not have room for larger speakers, so I am not looking for anything very expensive, large, or that high-end. I really just want to replace them because of how utterly unusable the volume control knob has become for these things rather than sound quality, and I figured just about any speakers nowadays for under $100 should also sound better than a $35 pair from nearly a decade ago.