Looking for a solution for software for Corsair H100i PRO XT RGB software or replacement?

Hello All,Problem I'm having is iCUE software and no support from Corsair (or lack of) Since v4 came out I have RGB keyboard lighting problems, I can live with but when I boot up the PC in the morning it's a runaway, pump and fans at full RPM and never ramps down unless I shut down and restart the PC. Also start problems with v4 of iCUE.I've had a running email with corsair support, and it's like talking to a bunch of monkeys, the suggestions I've got is everything from mounting my stuff on another PC to plugging and unplugging to remove the iCUE and run the PC to see if the problem continues.I'm new to water cooling but not PC's (since 81') so I'm a noob on this. I'm pretty sure running without software there would be no cooling control, and I know ASUS does a fan clearing boot up, but I don't think that's the problem since it just started with v4 of iCUE.I'm even open to the idea of replacing the AIO cooling.Thanks