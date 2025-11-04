  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Looking for a small, portable case that can handle two AIOs

Hey folks, I totally understand if nobody has any great suggestions for this but I figured I'd ask.

I have a bunch of decent parts that I wanted to repurpose to a machine that I could put in the car and take out of town (no flights, plenty of room in the car). I'm fine with it being a mini tower format and not a real SFF case. Just don't want extra space I don't need.

Parts list:
Asus ITX board, CPU and RAM
Corsair SFF PSU
Corsair H100i 240mm AIO (needs about 280mm)
EVGA 3080ti Hybrid (AIO) - 2 Slots Wide, ~290MM long
Hybrid RAD: Height: 155, Width: 121 mm, Thickness: 28 mm without fans

I'd rather have a larger case than being ridiculously tight fit and a fight to get everything in. A carry handle or two would be fantastic as well. I'd switch motherboards if it'd help but would love to keep the rest of it since I have it all gathering dust. It'll be a dual boot linux/Windows box. I will not be pushing this machine at all really; I just don't want to hassle with selling the parts or buying yet another frustrating laptop. Worst case scenario, I've got a tiny caselabs case with handles that'll work great, just have to ditch the AIOs completely which means it'll get a 1080ti instead of the 3080 which I'd like to avoid give the recent sunsetting talk.

Any suggestions welcome. I'll probably switch to air or a 120 on the CPU if I can't find a case that uses both. Hate to see the parts gather dust. Thanks for any advice you guys can give.
 
