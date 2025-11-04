Looking for a small, portable case that can handle two AIOs

Hey folks, I totally understand if nobody has any great suggestions for this but I figured I'd ask.



I have a bunch of decent parts that I wanted to repurpose to a machine that I could put in the car and take out of town (no flights, plenty of room in the car). I'm fine with it being a mini tower format and not a real SFF case. Just don't want extra space I don't need.



Parts list:

Asus ITX board, CPU and RAM

Corsair SFF PSU

Corsair H100i 240mm AIO (needs about 280mm)

EVGA 3080ti Hybrid (AIO) - 2 Slots Wide, ~290MM long

Hybrid RAD: Height: 155, Width: 121 mm, Thickness: 28 mm without fans



I'd rather have a larger case than being ridiculously tight fit and a fight to get everything in. A carry handle or two would be fantastic as well. I'd switch motherboards if it'd help but would love to keep the rest of it since I have it all gathering dust. It'll be a dual boot linux/Windows box. I will not be pushing this machine at all really; I just don't want to hassle with selling the parts or buying yet another frustrating laptop. Worst case scenario, I've got a tiny caselabs case with handles that'll work great, just have to ditch the AIOs completely which means it'll get a 1080ti instead of the 3080 which I'd like to avoid give the recent sunsetting talk.



Any suggestions welcome. I'll probably switch to air or a 120 on the CPU if I can't find a case that uses both. Hate to see the parts gather dust. Thanks for any advice you guys can give.