Looking for a router/access point for a small company

the company I work for moved to a new location, the attached sketch is not the final one but its close enough
we have a 200mb fiber, the router is the red point, its in a closed storage room
there is a cat6 cable that goes from the router then comes our from the ceiling around the blue point
we have no idea what to buy, we were about to buy the TP-Link AC2600 Extender then I found that extenders only accepts wireless signal not wired.
now some technician recommended TP-Link Archer AX50 WiFi 6 AX3000
but I'm afraid its not designed to be installed on the ceiling, so maybe we'll lose some range, plus the ceiling is white so I think it'll look like a big ugly spider their!
are those (more expensive) access points better?
Cisco Aironet 1815i Dual-Band Access Point
TP-Link EAP330 AC1900 Ceiling Mount Access Point
or this "white" router? TP-Link Archer VR900 AC1900 Wireless VDSL Router
I'm in Jordan so not all options are available but there are many local stores like the one in the links so i'm open to all suggestions.
