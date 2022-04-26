Looking for a quiet case with good airflow and sound dampening materials out of the box

I know often silence with good airflow is contradictory and hard.







This is for all air cooling no liquid cooling at all



Does not have to be whisper quiet, but want quiet and low noise and also smooth noise that is more consistent without vibrations and pitches which makes it more bearable



But a case with a good optimized meshify front panel with at least 3 in take 120/140mm fans or at least 2 200mm fans that can provide good airflow at low RPM and thus low noise







And of course at least 1 exhaust 120/140mm or 200mm fan that provides good exhaust with low noise







And rest of case and mounts have good anti vibration and sound dampening material that does not impede airflow where the fans are.







Like side panel and top cover sound dampening material







Also a PSU shroud in cable management back of case so bottom of case can be wide open for best GPU thermals as Gamers Nexus tests seem to indicate cases without bottom mounted PSUs in the main area have top tier GPU thermals. So an open mesh at bottom of case good as well.







I like Be Quiet cases, but unfortunately even their airflow models do not have a separate PSU chamber that is away from main bottom area.







I would like one with included good fans and ready out o the box.







Closest things I have found is Thermaltake View 51, but it has solid front panel and not a mesh. And Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 as well but no included fans so who knows how well airflow is optimized







Is there any other cases anyone knows of







I have searched and such a case I would like does not seem to exist at least not that I know of based on reviews.