Looking for a PXE server similar to Serva but open source / free

Looking for a solution like Serva, where I can PXE boot to a menu of OSs to install (install, not deploy from images). Need to be able to do various Windows installs (7, 8.1, 10, 2016, 2019, 2022), Linux installs would be really awesome too, and if it could boot to another image such as a PXE USB with utilities on it that would be a huge bonus but not required.



I don't care what the OS it needs to run on is, Win/Linux/Whatever.



I very much liked Serva, but am not into paying for software for the rest of my life. Don't mind one-time payments with a reasonable price, but of course, free is better even if I have to do more work to get it working. This is for personal, non-commercial use at the moment.



Ideas, suggestions, pointers, all welcome. Thanks!